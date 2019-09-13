Michigan to offer over 50,000 free NARCAN kits statewide

MICHIGAN — Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department Department of Health and Human Services are getting set to host one of the nation’s largest distributions of the overdose reversal drug, naloxone, also known as NARCAN.

“This is a great day for people across the state who need access to a safe recovery,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It’s on all of us to ensure every Michigander struggling with addiction has the treatment they need to lead safe, healthy lives. I’m excited for this partnership and ready to work with everyone who wants to help us continue to build a stronger Michigan.”

Distributions will take place Saturday September 14 to pharmacies across Michigan. Click here to to see the full map of listed locations.

Accrding to MDHHS, the opioid epidemic continues to devastate Michigan families, with 2,053 opioid overdose deaths in the state in 2017.

There’s also a few locations in the Allegan area as well.

Participating pharmacies in Allegan County include:

Meijer Pharmacy, 1195 M 89, Plainwell, MI

Rite Aid Pharmacy, 560 Jenner Dr., Allegan, MI

Walmart Pharmacy, 412 Oaks Xing, Plainwell, MI

Wayland Village Drug, INC., 300 Reno Drive, Wayland, MI

“Addiction and overdose can affect anyone, so we should all be ready to respond,” states Allegan County Health Officer, Angelique Joynes, MPH, RN

Over 1,000 pharmacies are participating.

“Naloxone is safe to use and can save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, who is leading the Opioid Task Force. “We want all friends and family members of those who may struggle with an opioid use disorder to get naloxone and be equipped to save a life.”

To learn more about the state’s continued effort click here.