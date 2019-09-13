× Light smoke prompts GRFD response to The Warner Building downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Several crews from the Grand Rapids Fire Department have responded to The Warner Building in downtown Grand Rapids.

What appears to be a fire alarm could be heard coming from the new Hyatt Place hotel, which is directly adjacent to the 15-story Warner Building.

Fire officials on scene tell FOX17 they responded to reports of light smoke on the 9th floor of the Warner Building, where parts are still under construction as part of the nearby Hyatt Place’s construction. We’re told there is no active fire, and contractors are now on scene to help determine what might have prompted the smoke.

Authorities tell us the issue may have been tied to an electrical unit, but they’re still working to pinpoint the cause.

As of 4:40 p.m., fire crews are starting to clear the scene.

We’ll continue to bring you updates here.