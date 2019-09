Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is in full swing in Muskegon and will be entertaining crowds all weekend long. Pigeon Kings, one of the bands performing at the festival, came on the West Michigan Soundstage to play a sample of what audiences will hear this weekend.

The Muskegon Irish Festival is happening now through September 15.

Visit michiganirish.org for a complete concert lineup.