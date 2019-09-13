Rock legend Eddie Money dead at age 70

(FOX News) — Singer Eddie Money, best known for his songs “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On,” died at the age of 70 on Friday.

He was battling stage 4 esophageal cancer.

His family said in a statement: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”