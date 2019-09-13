× Sheriff: Driver blows past stop sign, causes deadly crash

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 30th Street in Antwerp Township of Van Buren County.

Deputies say a 26-year-old woman from Paw Paw was driving east on 64th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 30th Street and continued through.

The driver ended up hitting another car driven by a 60-year-old man from Lawton, causing the car to overturn. The impact sent the woman’s car into a tree.

The Lawton mad died from his injuries. The passenger in the Lawton’s man car was not hurt and the Paw Paw woman who allegedly caused the crash was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.