Sounds of the Game: Shane Fairfield & Casey Longo

Posted 12:05 AM, September 13, 2019, by

East Grand Rapids and Muskegon are gearing up for the third matchup in the past calendar year on Friday night. The Big Reds defeated the Pioneers twice in 2018, including in an opening round playoff game, 42-35. In this week's edition of 'Sounds of the Game,' East Grand Rapids head coach Casey Longo and Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield are mic'd up as they prepare for Friday's game.

