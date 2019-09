× Sparta police searching for fraud suspect

SPARTA, Mich. — The Sparta Police Department is attempting to identify this person of interest.

The investigation involves stolen identity documents and fraudulent cash withdrawals.

If you know who she is, you are being asked to contact the Sparta Police Department with any information.

You can message us on this Facebook page, call us at (616) 887-8716 or anonymously contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.