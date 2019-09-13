Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly Mason County crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who suffered critical injuries in a Mason County crash has died.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 on Benson Road north of Borowski Road in Sheridan Township.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the driver’s ‘truck was traveling north on Benson Road when he crossed the center line, rolled the vehicle and struck a power pole.

The driver, James Russell Davidson, 50, of Fountain, died Sept. 11 in a West Michigan hospital.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.