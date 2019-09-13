Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly Mason County crash

Posted 3:52 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, September 13, 2019

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who suffered critical injuries in a Mason County crash has died.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 on Benson Road north of Borowski Road in Sheridan Township.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the driver’s ‘truck was traveling north on Benson Road when he crossed the center line, rolled the vehicle and struck a power pole.

The driver, James Russell Davidson, 50, of Fountain, died Sept. 11 in a West Michigan hospital.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.