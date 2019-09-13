Suicide Awareness Month; What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Suicide Awareness month. Every 12 minutes, one person dies from suicide. It's actually the 10th leading cause of death in the United States for all ages.

To fight against these statistics, Spectrum Health has implemented a consistent suicide risk measurement tool that applies to all patients 10 years and older across the hospital system. Dr. Kiran Taylor, chief for the Division of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine with Spectrum Health Medical Group, explains how the program works, and what people need to know to help.

If someone you know is showing one or more of the following behaviors, he or she may be thinking about suicide. Don’t ignore these warning signs:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

If you or someone you know needs help, they should go to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital or their nearest Emergency Department.

Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 1-800-273-8255(TALK).