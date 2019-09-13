Teen missing from Isabella County

SHEPHERD, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a teen who is missing and may be in danger.

Naveah Snyder was last seen the morning of Sept. 2 leaving Shepherd High School in Isabella County.

The 14-year-old is described as being 4-foot-11, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call 911 or Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer at either 989-828-5045 or 989-289-3178.

