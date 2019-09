Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Just in the for Friday the 13th, one of the most popular haunted houses in West Michigan is returning  for the season.

'The Haunt' will be opening at 6:30 p.m. September 13 at its location on 28th Street in Wyoming.

Tickets start at $25 when purchased online.

For more information, check out their website.