Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Festival Mexicano

Viva la Mexico! Join the West Michigan Mexican community as they celebrate 50 years of Festival Mexicano.

All weekend long, Calder Plaza will be filled with traditional and modern Mexican dishes, music, food, beverages, dancers, shopping, and activities for kids of all ages.

Some highlights include a massive cake, clowns, piñatas, and two mariachi bands.

The festival is happening all weekend long: Friday and Saturday from 12-11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show

Find common, strange, and luminous treasures at the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show this weekend.

There'll be more than 10 dealers showing off special rocks, minerals, fossils, and jewelry from all across the country.

One of those special rocks will be the Yooperlite. It glows under a UV light, and now here's a chance to see it in person.

The show is happening at the Soccer Stop Sportsplex in Holland on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $3. For more details visit tulipcity.org.

Dadtona 500

Feel the need for speed, daddy-daughter style ath the 5th annual Dadtona 500.

AJ's Family Fun Center in Comstock Park will host the event that brings out the race car driver in every dad and daughter.

There'll be timed races with prizes too. Registration also includes unlimited access to all of the other attractions like batting cages, bumper boats, mini putt, and arcade games.

The Action takes place on Sunday from 1 to 3. Learn more at ddtime.org.

Chet Championship Night

Watch the best of the best race on the track at Berlin Raceway's final race of the season on Saturday night.

The Chet Championship Night is the race season finale. Super Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Sportsman, and Four-Cylinder cars will race at high speeds to win their last race of the season.

Fans can indulge in $2 beers and $1 hotdogs too.

The grandstand gates open at 3, with the first green flag at 6:30.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 8-11, and free for kids 7 and under. Learn more at berlinraceway.com.