GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Whitehall was an honorable mention in the Division 2 state volleyball rankings entering this week and showed why with a three set victory over Western Michigan Christian on Thursday night at Grand Haven high school.
Whitehall volleyball beats Western Michigan Christian in Grand Haven quad
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Whitehall to lean on experience this season
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Overdoses killed parents found in Muskegon Co. motel with dehydrated baby
-
-
Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West Michigan
-
Schoolcraft loaded at the skill positions headed into the season
-
Bartholomew makes switch to quarterback for Kalamazoo United
-
Talent at skill positions leads high expectations for Schoolcraft
-
OK Silver football teams prepare for unique round robin schedule
-
-
Returning experience raises expectations for Grand Rapids Christian
-
Grand Haven police investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles
-
Storms bring down trees in Grand Haven Twp.