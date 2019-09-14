A sunny Saturday with rain on the way for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see more and more sunshine as the day goes on! Saturday features plenty of sunshine with comfortable air and decreased humidity levels. Temperatures will work towards the lower 70s.

Mainly light rain showers will arrive to be scattered for the first half of the day on Sunday. We can see some heavy downpours in these and even some embedded lightning and thunder. By the afternoon and evening we should be mainly dry but holding on to some cloud cover with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Dew points stay mostly comfortable through the weekend as they slowly climb back to muggy conditions by Monday. We will start to feel a humid and muggy air mass come Monday as the heat and humidity continues next week as well.

After our rain chances on Sunday we stay dry and quiet for the rest of the work week. Mostly sunny and dry and with temperatures near 80 to start, but by mid-week we should be reaching the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy!