Cedar Springs defeats Northview 50-15
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Week 2 Blitz Boss: Northview running back Ja’Kaurie Kirkland
-
Caledonia defeats Cedar Springs 19-12
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
-
Cedar Springs looks to reload after best season since 2000
-
Three injured in chain-reaction motorcycle crash
-
Cedar Springs looks to continue recent success
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
After 3 student suicides, Cedar Springs works to prevent another
-
-
7 families lose homes in Cedar Springs apartment fire
-
Aero Med called to crash in Kent County
-
Cedar Springs mobile home a complete loss after fire