Constantine dominates Comstock 57-0
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
Grand Valley dominates in all facets in 35-10 win over Edinboro
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Americans beat Netherlands 2-0 to win Women’s World Cup live on FOX 17
-
Second round pick Nick Quintana shines in Whitecaps win
-
2019 Meijer State Games of Michigan opening ceremonies
-
Clemson tops first AP Poll; Michigan #7, MSU #18
-
-
North Muskegon wins second straight regional crown
-
Comstock Park 28, Kalamazoo United 14
-
Northview 27, Comstock Park 8