Deputies investigating after unresponsive one-year-old dies at hospital

PAVILLION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a one-year-old child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department reports they received a call just after 11 p.m. Friday, September 13.

The caller claimed a child had stopped breathing at a home on the 6000 block of Walburn.

First responders found the child was not responding and had them taken to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Deputies have not said what may have caused the death but the case is still under investigation.