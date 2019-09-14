FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Distracted driver flips car on highway near Hudsonville

Posted 9:18 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22PM, September 14, 2019

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Police say a distracted teenager was injured after crashing her car on the highway Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. along westbound I-196 west of 32nd Avenue near Hudsonville.

The 19-year-old female driver was allegedly distracted by looking out the side window and realized her car was drifting towards the north side of the road. Police say the driver lost control when she over corrected, flipping the car into the median, before landing on the rooftop.

She was taken to a West Michigan hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities note the driver was wearing her seat belt.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.