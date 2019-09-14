Distracted driver flips car on highway near Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Police say a distracted teenager was injured after crashing her car on the highway Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. along westbound I-196 west of 32nd Avenue near Hudsonville.

The 19-year-old female driver was allegedly distracted by looking out the side window and realized her car was drifting towards the north side of the road. Police say the driver lost control when she over corrected, flipping the car into the median, before landing on the rooftop.

She was taken to a West Michigan hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities note the driver was wearing her seat belt.