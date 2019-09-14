Firefighters climbing 110 flights at ballpark in honor of first responders killed on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Firefighters in West Michigan are asking for the community's help in honoring men and women who died on September 11, 2001.

The 2019 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is being held at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday, September 14. As part of the climb fire crews will be making their way up and down the stands, traveling the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Event Coordinator, Edwin Marino, said it's a somber homage that’s paying tribute to the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS officials killed in New York.

"It's a way to honor those who selflessly gave their lives and we want to remember that because so many children these days do not really know you know what happened on that day and we want to keep that alive in their memories and support the first responders," Marino said, adding that the tears still flow freely all these years later.

The climb is set to begin at 9 a.m. but registration at the event opens at 8 a.m. Proceeds go to help firefighters in West Michigan and fund the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of fallen firefighters.

To learn more, head to the event's Facebook page or visit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's website.