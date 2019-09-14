GR West Catholic tops Comstock Park 23-13
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
GR to host 4 sporting events, bring in $3M
-
Tigers top hitting prospect Riley Greene ready for Whitecaps debut
-
-
Alcohol a factor with pedestrian hit & killed near GR
-
Summer Nights at the Market Series kicks off July 9
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Dayton Dugas heating up in West Michigan
-
City announces road closures for downtown construction project
-
-
Clemson tops first AP Poll; Michigan #7, MSU #18
-
Tigers sixth round pick Cooper Johnson enjoying time in West Michigan
-
Jack Kenley is the latest high draft pick to join the Whitecaps