Lowell shuts out Greenville 40-0
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
South Christian defense shuts out Greenville in opener
-
Lowell police fighting back against robocalls
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
-
Unity Christian shuts out Godwin Heights 36-0
-
Carson City shuts out Holton 38-0
-
Colon beats Maple Valley 55-0
-
NorthPointe Christian shuts out Bloomingdale 49-0
-
Hudsonville shuts out Grand Haven 33-0
-
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
Montague shuts out Reed City in week one victory
-
Blitz Battle: Rockford tops Lowell, stays undefeated