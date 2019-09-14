Mona Shores defeats Reeths-Puffer 33-13
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Reeths-Puffer beats South Christian 35-21
-
Grand Haven beats Reeths-Puffer 24-0
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
-
Defense leads Mona Shores to showdown win over East Kentwood
-
Mona Shores is a team to watch again in 2019
-
With the culture completely changed, Mona Shores seeks to remain strong
-
Holton has a new coach and new confidence after semifinal run
-
Blitz Hit Zone – Sept. 13, 2019
-
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Tyree Jackson battling for roster spot with the Bills