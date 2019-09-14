Sparta dominates Spring Lake 38-3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
7 families lose homes in Cedar Springs apartment fire
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
2 drownings in a week at Ludington State Park
-
-
Search for missing father suspended
-
Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West Michigan
-
3 hospitalized after fiery Ottawa County crash
-
Spring Lake’s great season ends in state quarterfinals
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
-
Missing father’s body found north of Ludington
-
Sparta gun store targeted overnight
-
Orchard View beats Spring Lake 22-17