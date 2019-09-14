× U.S. operation kills bin Laden’s son Hamza

WASHINGTON (CNN & FOX NEWS) — President Trump in a statement on Saturday said that the late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden‘s son, Hamza bin Laden, had been “killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.”

He did not give a time period for the operation or the death.

“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the President said in the statement.

Trump also said “Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

CNN previously reported on July 31 that the US believed Hamza bin Laden was dead, citing a US official. The official told CNN at the time that the US had a role in this death but did not provide details.