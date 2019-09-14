Veterans, first responders face off in softball game benefit in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Local first responders and military veterans took the Whitecaps place at Fifth Third Ballpark Saturday night.

It was a lot of fun and a little friendly competition between local veterans and first responders; two teams squaring off for something even more important than bragging rights.

Hero Services of West Michigan organized the game in remembrance of the September 11th attacks and to raise money for local nonprofit VetGR.

"All of the proceeds go to VetGR. We don’t ever charge the veterans or the first responders or any of their families, it's all free service so it's on us to find the funds to support that," VetGR President Jesse Johnson-Brower explained.

"VetGR basically came from our own past experiences. My husband is a veteran and had some transition issues after coming out of the military and after seeking different healthcare we just knew we wanted to provide others with quality health care, quality mental health care," VP Tara Johnson-Brower said.

Their work proving to be an invaluable resource for our local heroes.

"They can come in they can feel like they are being taken care of, they can get the respect they deserve ," Tara added.

"Different resources from all the nonprofits including from VetGR are exceptionally important to lend a helping hand when needed," Hero Services of West Michigan Founder Jordan White, said.

If you are a veteran or a family member seeking mental health treatment or you would like to support VetGR, click here.