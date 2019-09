SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old died after he lost control of his car and was ejected through the windshield.

Deputies in Cass County Eduardo Mendoza from Decatur was driving near Yaw St. and California Rd. in Silver Creek township just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

He reportedly drove off the road and was ejected from the car after it flipped several times. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now trying to determine if alcohol was a factor.