Departments respond to hours-long home fire in Montcalm Co.

Posted 8:49 AM, September 15, 2019, by

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Firefighters said a house had been on fire for several hours before they were notified about it Sunday morning.

Fire crews at the scene told FOX 17 they first received a call from a passerby just before 6 a.m.

Departments from Sheridan, Crystal Township, and Carson City all responding to the fully engulfed home on E. Sessions Rd. between Stevenson Rd. and Townhall Rd.

Officials did not believe the owners were at the home at the time and said no one was hurt.

Investigators had not determined what started the blaze but said it was still being investigated.

