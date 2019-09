Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley trailed Delta State 24-14 with just over five minutes left to play on Saturday evening. However, a late nine-yard touchdown run from Aryuan Cain-Veasey would put the Lakers up 28-24 with 46 seconds left as Grand Valley improves to 2-0 on the new season.

The Lakers begin GLIAC play by traveling to Northwood in week three.