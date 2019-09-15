GRPD officers offer backup for young musicians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officer Brian Grooms of the Grand Rapids Police Department is here to help.

"He wanted the opportunity to encourage the kids of Grand Rapids that have some musical interest to get on stage and just give them the confidence to perform," said officer Cathy Williams.

Last year Grooms started "Reach Out Cops And Kids", a concert that allows kids from the Grand Rapids area to play with officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

"Not every kid likes sports right? Not every kid likes art," said Williams. "Some like music so we really want to reach every kid where they’re at."

Contestants that participated in Saturday's concert submitted videos in order to participate. The musician with the most likes on Facebook won a Guitar from Guitar Center.