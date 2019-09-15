Hope football breaks program points record in 80-6 rout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope football team had no problem putting up points on Saturday afternoon against Defiance College as the Dutch cruised to an 80-6 victory. Peter Stuursma's group recorded 472 yards of total offense behind a big outing from quarterback Mason Opple who threw for five touchdowns while runningback Kenyea Houston added 85 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Also in the win, North Muskegon product and Hope freshman wide receiver, TJ McKenzie registered his first collegiate touchdown on a 61-yard reception.

"It's pretty special," McKenzie said, "to top it all off, I had a rough week personally and all my teammates just welcomed me enough to score a touchdown, it's just been great. That's the dream I had every night, just catching my first college touchdown pass."

The 80 points scored is the highest in Hope football history as the Dutch improve to 1-1 on the season and prepare to take on Aurora at home on Saturday.