Lions trail Chargers by 4 points at halftime in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions fell behind the Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 at halftime of their interconference battle Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Lions came in with a 0-0-1 record while the Chargers entered the proceedings at 1-0 and also as 2.5-point favorites.

L.A. received the opening kickoff and the two teams swapped possessions until the Chargers began driving and Austin Ekeler scored on a 1-yard dive for a 7-0 advantage at the 7:57 mark of the opener.

The Lions came right back with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kerryon Johnson, but Matt Prater missed the extra-point kick and the score was 7-6 with 4:10 showing on the clock, a gap that stood until the conclusion of the first quarter.

Los Angeles’ Ty Long booted a 39-yard field goal as time elapsed to produce a 10-6 intermission.

Next up, the Lions will hit the road for Philadelphia to meet the Eagles, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Aid Field.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will return home to host the Houston Texans in a late game that same day at Rockit Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.