Michigan season for hunting small game species now open

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse and other animals will be in hunters’ sights as Michigan’s small game season gets underway Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources says a Michigan base license is required for small game hunters. The cost for residents is $11.

The base license allows hunting of rabbit, hare, squirrel, pheasant, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, woodchuck, woodcock, quail, crow and waterfowl during the open season for each species.

For Michigan residents, it also covers coyote hunting.

A separate woodcock season begins Sept. 21. Those hunters need a free woodcock stamp, while a free endorsement is required for pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse hunters.

Information about additional season dates and regulations is available online.

