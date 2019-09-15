Police search for missing 14 year-old girl

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are searching for Makaileigh Jo Soltis, last seen September 12th around 10 p.m.

Makaileigh went to bed Thursday night, but when her mother checked on her the next morning around 9 a.m, she was gone.

She has not been heard from since and is on several medications she may not have with her at this time. Police do not believe she was taken against her will.

Makaileigh is a 14 year old white female, 5’1″ and approximately 230lbs with a birth mark on her neck. She has shoulder-length red-orange hair and brown-framed glasses.

If anyone has information that could lead to finding Makaileigh, please call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or contact Silent Observer online or at 343-2100.

