Police warn of ‘Incident’ on Holland’s south side

HOLLAND, Mich. — Residents on the south side of Holland are being asked to seek shelter while police handle an unknown incident.

An alert was sent to resident’s cell phones, much like an Amber Alert, saying anyone receiving the alert should seek shelter due to “a law enforcement incident.”

Officials tell FOX 17 the incident is on-going on the south side of the city, and it only pertains to those who received the notice. They were able to tell us the issue does not concern a school or hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this story as details become available