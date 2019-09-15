Rain around for Sunday with plenty of sunshine coming up this week

Posted 8:25 AM, September 15, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have cloudy skies and scattered rain showers around mostly for the first half of the day. Much of the cloud cover will stick around into the afternoon and evening with the chance for an isolated shower or two. We can feel a bit of humidity in the air as temperatures climb into the mid 70s.

Winds will be breezy today leading to gusty winds making for unsafe conditions along the lakeshore. We have high and moderate beach hazard risks posted as well as small craft advisories for our boaters. Be safe if you head to the lakeshore!

Once Monday arrive we will set up into a very calm and sunny pattern fro the week with temperatures slightly above average staying in the lower to mid 80s all week long. Our next rain chance do not arrive until next weekend. Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.