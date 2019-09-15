Ric Ocasek, of The Cars found dead in NYC, police say

Posted 8:58 PM, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59PM, September 15, 2019

NEW YORK, NY — Ric Ocasek, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer whose popular new-wave band, The Cars, left a profound impact on rock music, was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday, a police spokesman said. Ocasek was 75.

Ocasek’s estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, found him unresponsive Sunday afternoon in his home in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, sources told the New York Post.

The Cars’ self-titled 1978 debut album was a smash hit, boosted by singles including “Just What I Needed.” The album helped lead the way for new wave’s influence on rock music throughout the following decade.

The band’s 1981 track, “Shake It Up,” hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while 1984’s “Drive” hit #3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

