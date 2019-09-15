Two people and a dog rescued from lake

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people and a dog were rescued from a lake in Spring Valley Park just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told FOX 17 a young man started to struggle after he went into the water to help his dog. A bystander swam out to help the pair, but was too exhausted by the time they reached them to get back to shore.

Officers say the group was around 100 yards out from shore when they arrived.

Sgt. Deblecourt of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was one of the first to arrive and swam to help the now trio stranded in the water. According to their release, Sgt. Deblecourt is trained in water rescues and was able to keep everyone afloat until more help could arrive.

Once rescuers got everyone to shore, all involved (the dog included) were treated and released shortly after.