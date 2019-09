Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- LeVante Bellamy would carry the load for Tim Lester and Western Michigan on Saturday night. Bellamy would run for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 57-10 win over Georgia State on a night where the Western offense would rush for 450 yards.

The Broncos improve to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Syracuse in week four before beginning Mid-American Conference play.