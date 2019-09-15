Zeeland East’s Paige Westra hits 30-yard field goal

Posted 12:28 AM, September 15, 2019, by

ZEELAND, Mich. -- It's not rare for high school football teams to use a female kicker. What is unusual, however, is for that kicker to hit a field goal in a big game, especially that of a distances of 30 yards. Zeeland East sophomore Paige Westra put the Chix on the board in the first half with a 30-yard field goal against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.