Zeeland East’s Paige Westra hits 30-yard field goal

ZEELAND, Mich. -- It's not rare for high school football teams to use a female kicker. What is unusual, however, is for that kicker to hit a field goal in a big game, especially that of a distances of 30 yards. Zeeland East sophomore Paige Westra put the Chix on the board in the first half with a 30-yard field goal against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.