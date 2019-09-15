ZEELAND, Mich. -- It's not rare for high school football teams to use a female kicker. What is unusual, however, is for that kicker to hit a field goal in a big game, especially that of a distances of 30 yards. Zeeland East sophomore Paige Westra put the Chix on the board in the first half with a 30-yard field goal against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
Zeeland East’s Paige Westra hits 30-yard field goal
