10th annual Grand Haven ArtWalk, Sept. 17 – Oct. 7

Posted 11:04 AM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, September 16, 2019

Grand Haven is once again hosting the annual collaboration of artists, local businesses, and members of the Lakeshore community for the Grand Haven Artwalk.

Now in its 10th year, ArtWalk is also a competition of numerous art styles including drawing, painting, photography, sculpture(3D) and mixed media.

There will be daily public judging and juried voting on the artists works for a chance to win cash prizes. Along with the adult art competition, there's a youth competition for artists 18-years-old and younger.

ArtWalk will also have special events that highlight artists, venues, and friends of the event. There'll be a special hands-on art day for kids of all ages, free food, and live music.

ArtWalk 2019 opens on September 17 and runs through October 7.

Get a complete lineup of events at ghartwalk.com.

