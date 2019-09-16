3 Ottawa County children considered missing, endangered

Posted 5:32 AM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, September 16, 2019

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- Authorities are searching for three children believed to be with their biological mother and her boyfriend.

Deputies are searching for 4 year old, Nicholas Smith, 10 year old, Kaidence Enriquez, and 8 year old Walter Enriquez who are believed to be with their biological mother Kristen Enriquez and
her boyfriend Jamichael Smith.

We're told they were last seen in the 70000 Block of Cottonwood Dr., in Georgetown Township of Ottawa County, on Sunday.

They were last known to be driving a 2006 Gray Volkswagen Passat bearing Michigan License Plate DVW5016.

The subjects are believed to still be in the Grand Rapids Area.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911.

