Woman gets prison in 2018 Van Buren Co. stabbing

PAW PAW, Mich. — A woman has been sentenced to at least a decade in prison in a 2018 stabbing in Van Buren County.

The stabbing happened early in the morning of Dec. 18 at a home near Grand Junction. Investigators say Niki Murphy stabbed a man in his home and ran away from the scene. Murphy was eventually taken into custody in the Bangor area after a search that lasted several hours.

The victim has since recovered.

On Monday, Murphy pleaded guilted to a charge of assault with intent to commit to do murder and was sentenced to serve 10-20 years in prison.