Belding Goodwill closing, offer 75% off items

Posted 7:05 AM, September 16, 2019

BELDING, Mich. — The Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids has announced the closing of its Belding store.

The store will be closing on September 21, 2019 after being open for four years.

The organization says that closing the store is the best choice for their mission and organization as a whole.

In order to clear out the inventory, you can find items up to 75% off.

As for the employees, the organization says it offered to transfer its 11 employees at that store to another location.

The other 18 Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids stores will remain open with the next closest Goodwill being our Greenville store, which is less than 10 miles away.

 

