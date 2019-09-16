Blendon Twp. approves replacement trustees after two pass away

BLENDON TWP., Mich. -- A township board in Ottawa County met for the first time since two of its trustees passed away.

After Monday's meeting, Blendon Township business will be conducted as normal. In an hour-long meeting the board approved two new trustees.

Stan Taylor and Paul Blauwkamp were approved to replace the late Phil deLang and Jim Vanderveen who both passed away in August.

The nominated men were two of about ten people who faced the board on Monday. All candidates were asked two questions, including their thoughts on the ongoing Ottawa County water study and to whom they felt the township’s money belongs.

The township clerk, Robin Overway, nominated both Taylor and Blauwkamp, who were approved by a 2-1 vote.

"They were elected by the people and I’m glad to see that you guys picked people who are like minded and that will fill in for Phil and Jim," Township Resident Barry Eisenga said.

Though others felt the entire process was rushed and a decision was seemingly made before the interview process..

"Can I ask what is the big hurry about getting these trustees? We are supposed to be able to have 45 days is there something happening that’s so so important that we have to have these trustees? I don’t understand why there’s this big rush," Township Resident Mary VandenBerg questioned.

Overway says they were advised to fill the spots as soon as possible and that's why she motioned to nominate the men at Monday's meeting.