Byron Center and Unity Christian battle to a tie in boys soccer

Posted 11:01 PM, September 16, 2019, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Byron Center is currently ranked No. 8 in the state in the Division 2 boys soccer poll while Unity Christian is atop the Division 3 rankings. The Bulldogs and Crusaders would draw to a tie on Monday night in an OK Green showdown with both goaltenders, Matthew Richards and Grant Balcer remaining perfect on the evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.