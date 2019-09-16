HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Byron Center is currently ranked No. 8 in the state in the Division 2 boys soccer poll while Unity Christian is atop the Division 3 rankings. The Bulldogs and Crusaders would draw to a tie on Monday night in an OK Green showdown with both goaltenders, Matthew Richards and Grant Balcer remaining perfect on the evening.
Byron Center and Unity Christian battle to a tie in boys soccer
-
Holland Christian and Unity Christian boys soccer matchup ends in a draw
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Kalamazoo Christian finishes as runner-up in division 4 soccer
-
-
Bite Cancer Foundation looking for people in need
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian
-
Unity Christian stuns Allendale late in wild week one finish
-
Been there done that: Unity Christian battles numbers on the gridiron in 2019
-
Whitehall volleyball beats Western Michigan Christian in Grand Haven quad
-
-
Shutout win gives South Christian the state championship
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
Brad Smithison heads to the state finals after best competitive round at regionals