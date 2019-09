WYOMING, Mich. — The water main work that has caused lane closures on Clyde Park Avenue between 36th Street and 28th Street will now lead to the closure of Clyde Park Avenue north of 28th Street.

The closure begins Tuesday, September 17, and will continue about 10 days.

No official detour route has been issued by the City of Wyoming, but DeHoop Avenue makes sense.

Lane closures continue on Clyde Park south of 28th Street.