Court docs: Man admitted to having child porn during job interview

Posted 11:04 AM, September 16, 2019, by

MANISTEE, Mich. — A Manistee man is facing federal charges after allegedly admitting to having child porn on his phone during a job interview with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to court documents, Joseph Brisson went in for a polygraph exam on Thursday as part of the application process to get a job as a Customs and Border Protection officer. During the pre-polygraph interview, he allegedly admitted to having explicit photos of a minor on his cellphone.

During further questioning, he told investigators that he had a hidden camera set up in the bathroom of a home he shared with his girlfriend and her two children, court documents allege. He would use the camera to record his girlfriend’s daughter getting in and out of the shower and save videos and photos.

Investigators say he put those images in a portion of a Snapchat account labeled “My Eyes Only” that required a password to see. According to documents, he gave investigators that password and they found multiple explicit photos of the child taken from the hidden bathroom camera.

Federal investigators have searched his home and took a computer where he allegedly saved the photos and videos from the hidden camera.

