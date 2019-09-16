Do’s and Don’ts of traveling while pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do your travel plans have to be sidelined because you're pregnant? There are so many questions about what is safe and unsafe to do during pregnancy, and traveling while pregnant is one of them.

Dr. Marcos Cordoba from Spectrum Health discusses the do's and don'ts of traveling when you're pregnant, plus when and where traveling is safe.

When traveling during pregnancy, Dr. Cordoba recommends traveling during the second trimester. Women experience the most complications during the first and third trimesters of their pregnancy, so traveling during the 12-28 week period is best.

All modes of transportation are safe to ride in while pregnant. However, it's important to practice healthy habits to make sure you not only feel good during the trip but also ensure the baby stays healthy too.

While driving, be sure to make frequent stops on the road to empty your bladder, exit the car to get up and stretch to keep the blood pumping, and drink lots of fluids.

Dr. Cordoba also recommends bringing prenatal records along on a long vacation. In case problems arise, medical professionals can take a look at your records and know how to take care of you.

If problems arise during your vacation- contractions, vaginal bleeding, or other symptoms- don't wait it out, go to the nearest hospital.

