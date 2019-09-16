Fall Survival Kit; Donna Bozzo’s tips on how entertain kids during the busy season

Posted 11:36 AM, September 16, 2019, by

Fall has fallen – and here we are back to schedules, carpools, and homework – which doesn’t leave us much time for family and fun. So what can you do?

Parenting expert and author, Donna Bozzo, shared her tricks of the trade in what she’s calling her Fall Survival Kit.

Meal Kits

With the business of school, homework, carpools, after school activities and other countless tasks, it doesn't leave much time in the day to prepare a homemade meal. Bozzo says that meal kits, like Home Chef, are a life-saver in her house so she doesn't have to sacrifice a healthy meal for her family.

Home Chef sends everything you need for a healthy delicious homemade family dinner, all measured and ready to prepare. Plus the recipes are prepared by professional chefs, so the meals are extravagant as well as time-savers.

Backyard Fun

If families try to venture far and wide to try and keep the family entertained, chances are it's not going to happen with busy school schedules. Bozzo says to turn on the sprinkler, fill up those water balloons and turn your driveway into a glow bowling alley.

Or, even send the kids out on a scavenger hunt throughout the neighborhood. Give them a list of items to find and collect, and give them a reward for accomplishing special tasks along the way.

Throw a Moon Party!

Challenge the kids to draw the moon tonight, it's a great way to learn about science and nature and spend time as a family.

For more ideas on last-minute or any minute fun look for Donna’s books "What The Fun?!" and "Fidget Busters".

Learn more about Donna on her website donnabozzo.com or follow her on Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.