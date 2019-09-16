Fall Survival Kit; Donna Bozzo’s tips on how entertain kids during the busy season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall has fallen – and here we are back to schedules, carpools, and homework – which doesn’t leave us much time for family and fun. So what can you do?

Parenting expert and author, Donna Bozzo, shared her tricks of the trade in what she’s calling her Fall Survival Kit.

Meal Kits

With the business of school, homework, carpools, after school activities and other countless tasks, it doesn't leave much time in the day to prepare a homemade meal. Bozzo says that meal kits, like Home Chef, are a life-saver in her house so she doesn't have to sacrifice a healthy meal for her family.

Home Chef sends everything you need for a healthy delicious homemade family dinner, all measured and ready to prepare. Plus the recipes are prepared by professional chefs, so the meals are extravagant as well as time-savers.

Backyard Fun

If families try to venture far and wide to try and keep the family entertained, chances are it's not going to happen with busy school schedules. Bozzo says to turn on the sprinkler, fill up those water balloons and turn your driveway into a glow bowling alley.

Or, even send the kids out on a scavenger hunt throughout the neighborhood. Give them a list of items to find and collect, and give them a reward for accomplishing special tasks along the way.

Throw a Moon Party!

Challenge the kids to draw the moon tonight, it's a great way to learn about science and nature and spend time as a family.

For more ideas on last-minute or any minute fun look for Donna’s books "What The Fun?!" and "Fidget Busters".

Learn more about Donna on her website donnabozzo.com or follow her on Instagram.