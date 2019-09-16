FCC approves Nexstar-Tribune Media merger

Posted 2:12 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, September 16, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has approved the sale of Tribune Media Company’s TV stations to Nexstar Media Group.

As part of the almost $4 billion deal, Nexstar agreed to sell 19 stations for $1.32 billion, in order to comply with FCC television ownership rules.

WXMI – FOX 17 is owned by Tribune Media and part of the sale.

Eleven of the stations being sold are being purchased by Tegna Inc. for $740 million and eight others are going to E.W. Scripps Co. for $580 million. FOX 17 is one of the stations going to Scripps.

